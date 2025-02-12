  • Services

City Council says "huge uptake" of new pay and display parking app

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council says there’s been a “huge uptake” of its recently launched pay and display parking app.

There’s been controversy and drama over the pay and display parking in recent weeks.

The new app was launched in December, but then the physical machines couldn’t accept card payments – and a few days later they suddenly couldn’t take cash either.

For a time, the local authority had to waive fines due to the confusion caused and inconvenience to customers.

Now, you can pay via the parking app, or by cash, payzone, web payment, or over the phone – and the app has apparently proven a hit with drivers.

At a meeting this week, management said there’s been a “huge” uptake, it’s now the favored way to pay, and calls to the helpline are small compared to the number of transactions.

It was added that parking payment collections, which raise millions for the council every year, are now back to where they should be.

