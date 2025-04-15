  • Services

City Council responds to concerns over student accommodation complex in Westside

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council has responded to concerns over the construction of a student accommodation complex in Westside.

It follows a major protest at City Hall yesterday afternoon, ahead of a meeting of City Councillors.

Galway City Council recommended refusal of the 240 bed project in 2022, but it was then approved by An Bord Pleanala.

It’s being built on a section of carpark at Westside Shopping Centre – and locals are now alleging not every condition of planning is being adhered to.

The matter was discussed at City Hall, where management give verbal assurances to Councillor Mike Cubbard and pledged to revert back with a detailed written response.

Councillor Cubbard explains where things stand right now.

