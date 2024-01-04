City council reports strong public engagement on Climate Action Plan

Galway City Council is reporting a strong level of public engagement in relation to its first-ever Climate Action Plan

The plan sets out ambitious targets, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gases and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.





Members of the public have been submitting their views online, while in-person events have also provided opportunities for engagement.

Every local authority in the country is required to prepare a plan under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021.

The consultation period for the draft city plan ended on December 29th, with an extra 25 online submissions added to the previous 118 received during planning.

Community-based climate action information evenings were also well-attended in Westside, Knocknacarra and Renmore throughout September and October last.

Galway City Council is now reviewing submissions and revising the plan – city councillors will then have their say before the end of February.

