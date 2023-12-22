City council reports negative gender pay gap for 2023

Galway City Council has published its 2023 Gender Pay Gap report.

It shows a “negative” gender pay gap – in that women are paid more than men.





The report notes that the gender pay gap is not the same as equal pay, and all male and female employees in the local government sector are paid equally for work that is the same or similar.

Men employed at City Hall are paid 6.3 percent less than women on average, and that increases to a 21 percent gap when you look at the median figure.

That doesn’t mean that men are paid less than women for doing the same job – but that on average, more women occupy higher paid roles.

The local authority says the pay gap data reinforces their focus on supporting an open and inclusive workplace, where all employees have the same opportunities.

