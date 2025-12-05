  • Services

Services

City Council relocation to Crown Square delayed once again

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

City Council relocation to Crown Square delayed once again
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The City Council’s long-awaited move to its new €100m home at Crown Square in Mervue has been delayed once again.

Since it was purchased in late 2022, the timelines for fitouts and eventual occupation have been continously pushed back.

The latest date is now the first quarter of 2027 – but many are already casting doubt that revised date will be met either.

A number of independent valuations have concluded that the purchase of Crown Square was a financially sound option.

But public perception has been decidedly more mixed, and the project remains dogged by various claims, allegations, and conspiracies.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says five years between purchase and occupation is not ideal.

 

More like this:
no_space
Tesco officially launches revamped Oranmore store

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTesco has officially cut the ribbon on its revamped s...

no_space
Four Galway car dealerships recognised at excellence awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour Galway car dealerships have been recognised at t...

no_space
Galway man jailed for possession of child abuse material

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway man, now living in Dublin, has been sentence...

no_space
Three people to receive National Bravery Awards for Galway rescues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree people will receive National Bravery Awards thi...

no_space
Next week's taxi protests in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork postponed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA planned 6 day protest in Dublin by taxi drivers fro...

no_space
Young and not-so-young in Galway get ready for the Toy Show

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFor many, tonight is considered one of the most speci...

no_space
Two Galway winners at national medtech conference in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere were three Galway winners at the Irish Medtech ...

no_space
City Council advices against overnight parking in coastal areas as high tides expected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is advising against parking overn...

no_space
UHG issues public advisory amid high level of flu cases

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway is experiencing a sharp ri...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up