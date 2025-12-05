City Council relocation to Crown Square delayed once again

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The City Council’s long-awaited move to its new €100m home at Crown Square in Mervue has been delayed once again.

Since it was purchased in late 2022, the timelines for fitouts and eventual occupation have been continously pushed back.

The latest date is now the first quarter of 2027 – but many are already casting doubt that revised date will be met either.

A number of independent valuations have concluded that the purchase of Crown Square was a financially sound option.

But public perception has been decidedly more mixed, and the project remains dogged by various claims, allegations, and conspiracies.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says five years between purchase and occupation is not ideal.