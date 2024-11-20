City Council "powerless" to take action against spreading of oats feeding seagulls, rats and pigeons

Galway City Council says it’s effectively “powerless” to take action against the spreading of oats all over the city.

The spreading of oats in the early hours has been going on for years, and is widely seen as a major factor in attracting rats, seagulls and pigeons.

The issue was raised at City Hall this week, with Councillor Frank Fahy saying it’s an “absolute disgrace” that it’s going on unchecked.

City officials said they have liaised with Gardaí, but indicated that nothing can be done without the involvement of public health.

Fianna Gael Councillor Fahy told David Nevin having an enormous and very negative impact – and it just cannot be allowed to continue.