Galway City Council on stand-by due to potential for flooding

Salthill Promenade is to close at 5pm this evening due to potential flooding, while City Council crews will be on stand-by at Dock Road.

Due to the very high spring tides this week and current weather conditions, Salthill Promenade will be closed from Grattan Road junction to Seapoint and on to Blackrock roundabout from 5pm this evening. Access to Silverstrand beach will also be closed.

The roads crew will be on standby to close Dock Road, if it is deemed necessary.

“The weather assessment team met again today to review the weather forecast for the period of very high astronomical spring tides this week.

“The team assessed the information available from the OPW tide and storm surge forecasting site along with weather conditions available from Met Éireann website.

“It is anticipated that there may be over-topping in Salthill at high tide this evening and as a precaution Seapoint Promenade will be closed (from the Grattan Road junction to D’Arcy roundabout and from D’Arcy roundabout to Threadneedle Road junction from 5pm.

“The weather assessment team will continue to meet and monitor the potential impact of a storm front moving towards the West Coast on Thursday evening,” the Council spokesperson said.