City Council on lower end for complaints of potholes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council is on the lower end of the scale when it comes to the number of complaints about potholes.

Over the past three years, 542 complaints have been received by the local authority – substantially lower than other cities.

Meanwhile, Galway County Council says data was not available, stating that a database is currently being devised on the stats.

Over 48 thousand complaints about potholes have been made nationally in the past three years.

More than 14 thousand of those were logged with Cork County and City Councils.

That’s almost three times more than anywhere else.

The next county closest in complaints is Dublin, with around 5 thousand, followed by Kerry, Limerick and then Meath.

People in Kildare complained the least, followed by Leitrim and Carlow.

The amount local authorities pay out in pothole damages each year has more than doubled since 2022 – with almost one million euro over the past three years.

