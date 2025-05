This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council is offering a free night-life safety training course for those working with young people.

“All Right All Night” aims to equip young people with the skills to recognise problematic behaviour and make safe and effective interventions

The course is open to facilitators, educators and coaches, and will take place on June 17th.

Night Time Economy Officer Kate Howard explains what will be explored throughout the training