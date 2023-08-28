City Council heavily criticised over lack of clear signage on speed limit changes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s much confusion over the new speed limits which came into effect in the city centre today

The city council is being heavily criticised for the lack of clear signage on the changes

Under the plans, the inner city centre is a blanket 30km/h zone

Roads affected include College Road, Bohermore, Eyre Square, Merchants Roads, Munster Avenue, Sea Road, University Road and a section of Headford Road

There are also speed limits increases on certain roads – including sections of Bothar na dTreabh, the Tuam Road, and Quinncentennial Bridge

The City Council told FYI Galway that crews have been out since early this morning unveiling the large quantity of new signage

They added that road markings have also been installed at key entry points to the new 30km/h city centre speed limit zone.

However, Galway Bay fm has been contacted by many irate motorists over the lack of clear signage – some signs haven’t yet been changed while black bags were seen over others

Our reporter Sarah Slevin went out and about this evening to check the situation for herself and to get the views of city taxi drivers