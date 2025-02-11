City Council facing €15m bill for cleanup in aftermath of Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council is facing a hefty bill of €15m for the cleanup needed after Storm Eowyn.

The work is still ongoing – and there’s concern the final cost will not be fully covered by the Government.

The damage in Galway City was nothing compared to the devastation inflicted on the county.

But it was no trivial matter either, and crews across the city are still dealing with the aftermath.

They’re now looking at damaged and leaning trees in danger of falling, and it’ll be another few weeks before that work is finished.

A meeting at City Hall this week heard that the final cost could be in the region of €10 to 15 million.

And the big concern for management is that as things stand, support offered by central Government is not likely to cover it all.

It comes amid recent increases in local property tax and commercial rates, the rationale being that the money will be used to offer more and improved public services.

But those plans could be back to square one this year if money has to be found to pay a multi-million euro storm bill.