  • Services

Services

City Council "confident" investment in Crown Square was money well spent

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

City Council "confident" investment in Crown Square was money well spent
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council says it’s “confident” that the major investment in Crown Square was money well spent.

The new offices in Mervue were purchased in 2022 – and some claim the final cost could be up to €30m more than originally planned.

Galway City Council’s new home at Crown Square was bought in 2022 and the final bill including fit-out was expected to be around €55m.

But it’s 2025 and there’s still significant work outstanding – leading some to predict the total cost could be as much as €75m when it’s all said and done.

At City Hall this week, CEO Leonard Cleary – who wasn’t in charge when the purchase was made – said the local authority is satisfied that the purchase was money well-invested.

And he added that one independent valuation has already been completed, and a second is now being carried out.

The controversy isn’t just limited to finances though – as there’s also been opposition to the move from staff, with a case taken to the Workplace Relations Commission over lack of consultation.

More like this:
no_space
Local MEP levels "spin doctor" charge at EU over Mercosur trade deal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal MEP Luke "Ming" Flanagan has accused the EU of ...

no_space
Bringing communities together to improve home energy efficiency

Residents and community groups are invited to join the Sustainable Energy Communities (SECs) Drop...

no_space
8 percent drop in unemployment in Galway in past year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUnemployment levels across Galway have dropped by alm...

no_space
Missing Dunmore teenager found safe and well

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDunmore teenager Brian Hayden who was reported missin...

no_space
Thirty historic buldings in Galway receive combined funding of €350,000

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThirty historic buildings in the city and county have...

no_space
Galway and Rovers Cup Final teams reunite 40 years on – and help old colleagues

It’s all of four decades ago since they did battle at the old Dalymount Park – and 40 years since...

no_space
Ballinasloe evening offers heartfelt reflection – and message of hope

The mother of brave Galway battler Saoirse Ruane shared her ongoing journey of grief on the publi...

no_space
State backs newspapers to fund local coverage

More than 100 new jobs will be created in regional journalism across the country thanks to last w...

no_space
Gardaí seek help in finding a missing teenager in Galway City.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are seeking help in finding a missing teenager...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up