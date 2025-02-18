City Council "confident" investment in Crown Square was money well spent

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council says it’s “confident” that the major investment in Crown Square was money well spent.

The new offices in Mervue were purchased in 2022 – and some claim the final cost could be up to €30m more than originally planned.

Galway City Council’s new home at Crown Square was bought in 2022 and the final bill including fit-out was expected to be around €55m.

But it’s 2025 and there’s still significant work outstanding – leading some to predict the total cost could be as much as €75m when it’s all said and done.

At City Hall this week, CEO Leonard Cleary – who wasn’t in charge when the purchase was made – said the local authority is satisfied that the purchase was money well-invested.

And he added that one independent valuation has already been completed, and a second is now being carried out.

The controversy isn’t just limited to finances though – as there’s also been opposition to the move from staff, with a case taken to the Workplace Relations Commission over lack of consultation.