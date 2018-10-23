City council chief says Galway 2020 governance is ‘robust’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of Galway City Council says the governance and management of Galway 2020 is ‘robust and above board’.

Brendan McGrath says that as a director of Galway 2020 himself, he could stand over the accounting procedures and the process by which the project is being administered.

He made the comments at a meeting of the local authority last evening after several councillors raised concerns about the plans.

