Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of Galway City Council says the governance and management of Galway 2020 is ‘robust and above board’.
Brendan McGrath says that as a director of Galway 2020 himself, he could stand over the accounting procedures and the process by which the project is being administered.
He made the comments at a meeting of the local authority last evening after several councillors raised concerns about the plans.
City council chief says Galway 2020 governance is ‘robust’
