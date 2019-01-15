City Council calls for provision of publicly-funded student accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to call for the provision of purpose built, publicly funded student accommodation.
Councillors unanimously passed a motion at a meeting of the local authority last evening calling on the Ministers for Housing and Education to work with NUIG and GMIT to develop a programme to provide such accommodation.
The motion was proposed by Councillor Mairead Farrell and was unanimously passed.
