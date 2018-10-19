City Council assesses seven tenders for phase two of Ballyburke social housing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven submissions have been received for the second phase of a social housing scheme at the Ballymoneen Road in Knocknacarra.

The Ard Cre development is located at Ballyburke.

Galway City Council put out a call for tenders last month with a deadline for interested bids by August 29th as part of the pre-qualification stage.

After these bids are assessed, a shortlist of contractors will be invited to tender.

14 houses have already been completed and allocated to tenants as part of phase one of the development.