City council approves new office block for Wellpark

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has given approval for a new office development at Wellpark.

Shaun Hennelly has secured planning permission for a 4 to 6 storey office building with a part-basement car park at Wellpark Road.

Planning permission has been granted with 18 conditions attached.

One conditions requires the office use to be limited to data processing, software development, information technology, commercial laboratories, R&D, media recording and telemarketing & publishing.