City Council approves €450k in arts funding for 58 groups

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Galway City Council has approved €450k in arts funding for 58 groups this year.
It’s split between professional groups and community voluntary groups, with allocations ranging from €500 to €25 thousand.
On the professional side, some of the biggest allocations include €50 thousand for the Galway Arts Festival, and around €35 thousand each for Druid Theatre Company and Galway Arts Centre
On the community side, the majority of groups received between €1 thousand and €2,500.
Councillor Niall McNelis says these groups make enormous contributions not just in economic and cultural terms – but in community, mental health, diversity and inclusion terms as well.
Professional:
126 Artist-Run Gallery & Studios € 12,500
An Taibhdhearc € 6,000
Architecture at the Edge € 5,000
Artspace Studios € 11,000
Baboro International Arts Festival for Children € 21,000
Blue Teapot Theatre Company € 7,000
Branar € 12,000
Bru Theatre € 4,000
Crannog magazine € 2,300
Cuirt International Festival of Literature € 20,000
Decadent Theatre Company € 4,500
Druid Performing Arts CLG € 34,500
Engage Art Studios € 13,500
Galway Arts Centre € 36,000
Galway Cartoon Festival € 6,000
Galway Community Circus € 11,000
Galway Dance – Meitheal Dhamhsa na Gaillimhe € 8,000
Galway Film Fleadh CLG € 22,000
Galway International Arts Festival € 50,000
Galway Music Residency € 26,000
Galway Theatre Festival CLG € 12,000
Galway Youth Theatre(GYT) € 4,000
GENERATION Fleadh € 2,000
Luminosa Music CLG € 4,000
Macnas € 25,000
Misleor Festival of Nomadic Cultures (Galway Traveller M € 1,500
Moonfish Theatre € 7,000
Moth and Butterfly € 2,000
Music for Galway € 17,000
Outset Gallery CLG € 2,400
Red Bird Youth Collective € 1,500
Resurgam € 6,500
That’s Life, Brothers Of Charity Services Galway € 3,500
TULCA Festival of Visual Arts € 16,000
Community, voluntary, and Amateur:
Club Shine Community Youth Variety Group € 1,000
Cois Cladaigh € 1,500
Cor na dTreabh Community Choir € 1,500
East Side Community Drama € 2,500
Forge Clay Studios € 2,500
Galway African Diaspora Ireland € 1,500
Galway Art Club € 500
Galway Baroque Singers € 1,500
Galway Baytones € 1,000
Galway Camera Club € 500
Galway Choral Association € 1,000
Galway Film Society € 4,000
Galway Musical Society € 1,500
Galway Youth Orchestra € 2,000
Gra Festival € 800
Irish Patchwork Society Western Branch € 800
KATS (knocknacarra amateur theatre society) € 800
Ragaire Literary Magazine € 1,000
Renmore Pantomime € 1,000
Silent Film Festival € 1,000
Skylight 47 € 1,200
St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, Schola Cantorum € 1,200
UHUG CLG / Ukrainians Helping Ukrainians Galway € 500
Youth Ballet West € 2,500