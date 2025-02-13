City Council approves €450k in arts funding for 58 groups

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council has approved €450k in arts funding for 58 groups this year.

It’s split between professional groups and community voluntary groups, with allocations ranging from €500 to €25 thousand.

On the professional side, some of the biggest allocations include €50 thousand for the Galway Arts Festival, and around €35 thousand each for Druid Theatre Company and Galway Arts Centre

On the community side, the majority of groups received between €1 thousand and €2,500.

Councillor Niall McNelis says these groups make enormous contributions not just in economic and cultural terms – but in community, mental health, diversity and inclusion terms as well.

Professional:

126 Artist-Run Gallery & Studios € 12,500

An Taibhdhearc € 6,000

Architecture at the Edge € 5,000

Artspace Studios € 11,000

Baboro International Arts Festival for Children € 21,000

Blue Teapot Theatre Company € 7,000

Branar € 12,000

Bru Theatre € 4,000

Crannog magazine € 2,300

Cuirt International Festival of Literature € 20,000

Decadent Theatre Company € 4,500

Druid Performing Arts CLG € 34,500

Engage Art Studios € 13,500

Galway Arts Centre € 36,000

Galway Cartoon Festival € 6,000

Galway Community Circus € 11,000

Galway Dance – Meitheal Dhamhsa na Gaillimhe € 8,000

Galway Film Fleadh CLG € 22,000

Galway International Arts Festival € 50,000

Galway Music Residency € 26,000

Galway Theatre Festival CLG € 12,000

Galway Youth Theatre(GYT) € 4,000

GENERATION Fleadh € 2,000

Luminosa Music CLG € 4,000

Macnas € 25,000

Misleor Festival of Nomadic Cultures (Galway Traveller M € 1,500

Moonfish Theatre € 7,000

Moth and Butterfly € 2,000

Music for Galway € 17,000

Outset Gallery CLG € 2,400

Red Bird Youth Collective € 1,500

Resurgam € 6,500

That’s Life, Brothers Of Charity Services Galway € 3,500

TULCA Festival of Visual Arts € 16,000

Community, voluntary, and Amateur:

Club Shine Community Youth Variety Group € 1,000

Cois Cladaigh € 1,500

Cor na dTreabh Community Choir € 1,500

East Side Community Drama € 2,500

Forge Clay Studios € 2,500

Galway African Diaspora Ireland € 1,500

Galway Art Club € 500

Galway Baroque Singers € 1,500

Galway Baytones € 1,000

Galway Camera Club € 500

Galway Choral Association € 1,000

Galway Film Society € 4,000

Galway Musical Society € 1,500

Galway Youth Orchestra € 2,000

Gra Festival € 800

Irish Patchwork Society Western Branch € 800

KATS (knocknacarra amateur theatre society) € 800

Ragaire Literary Magazine € 1,000

Renmore Pantomime € 1,000

Silent Film Festival € 1,000

Skylight 47 € 1,200

St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, Schola Cantorum € 1,200

UHUG CLG / Ukrainians Helping Ukrainians Galway € 500

Youth Ballet West € 2,500