City Council and Gardaí issue Joint Statement on safety in Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council and An Garda Síochána have issued a Joint Statement on cooperation in relation to safety in Galway City

The statement says that following reports in the media and online in relation to a number of public order incidents in Galway City over the weekend, Galway City Council and An Garda Síochána maintain that Galway City remains a friendly and safe city.


It goes on to say that An Garda Síochána maintain close cooperation with Galway City Council and all Public Services to make Galway a safe place to work, live, study and socialise

