City Council and Gardaí issue Joint Statement on safety in Galway City
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council and An Garda Síochána have issued a Joint Statement on cooperation in relation to safety in Galway City
The statement says that following reports in the media and online in relation to a number of public order incidents in Galway City over the weekend, Galway City Council and An Garda Síochána maintain that Galway City remains a friendly and safe city.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It goes on to say that An Garda Síochána maintain close cooperation with Galway City Council and all Public Services to make Galway a safe place to work, live, study and socialise
The post City Council and Gardaí issue Joint Statement on safety in Galway City appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
New beach wheelchair now available in Salthill
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new beach wheelchair is now available to use in Salthill in Galw...
Galway East TD suggests RTE campus should be moved to Galway Airport site
Galway Bay FM newsroom-Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has suggested that RTE should consider sellin...
Strong local objections against high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road
Galway Bay FM newsroom-Local residents have lodged strong objections to a planned Primary Care Ce...
Proposed new national rail timetable has no major changes for Galway passengers
Galway Bay FM newsroom-There are no major changes for Galway passengers included in the proposed ...
Five Galway winners of prestigious Lero academic research prizes
Galway Bay newsroom-there are five Galway winners of this year’s prestigious Lero Prizes aw...
Junior Disability Minister and Galway East TD calls for special schools to open on evenings and Saturdays
Galway Bay FM newsroom-The Junior Minister for Disability has appealed for special schools to be ...
Local TD strongly opposes plant-based catering proposal for universities
Galway Bay FM newsroom-Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is strongly against the proposed f...
Potential of Tuam and North Galway to attract major entertainment events highlighted
Galway Bay FM newsroom-Councillor Joe Sheridan has called on Galway County Council to designate t...
Five due before Galway District Court in connection with ongoing feud
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five people are due before Galway District Court later this aftern...