City Council almost 30 percent behind housing targets for 2026

Galway City Council is almost 30 percent behind its targets for social and affordable homes by 2026.

The stat was revealed at a meeting at City Hall this week, to the dismany of many councillors.





A major factor in the shortfall would be the recent rejection of two significant social housing developments by An Bord Pleanala.

One was at Keeraun and the other at Headford Road – and one reason for the refusal was lack of public transport links.

David Nevin spoke to Councillor Clodagh Higgins at City Hall.

