City Council allocates funds for glass flood defences

Galway City Tribune – Provisions have been made in Galway City Council’s budget for 2019 for ‘aesthetically pleasing’ glass flood defences in the city’s most scenic locations.

As part of the local authority’s spending increases, €125,000 has been allocated for the City Council’s contribution towards Catchment Flood Risk Assessment Management (CFRAM) works.

Speaking to the Galway City Tribune, Chief Executive of Galway City Council, Brendan McGrath, said this will help to avoid unsightly barriers in and around the Spanish Arch.

“Galway City Council wants a flood defence system that meets the requirements by protecting businesses and protecting properties while being sensitive to the location and aesthetically acceptable.

“The glass solution is a very expensive solution but it is the desired solution of Galway City Council. In those visually sensitive areas, we want a solution that satisfies the required flood requirements, but equally satisfies the need for aesthetics,” said Mr McGrath.

Last February Minister of State at the Office of Public Works (OPW) Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran announced a €9 million flood defence fund for the city and later included it in the priority projects to first get the go-ahead in the flood relief schemes earmarked under the National Development Plan.

However, there were fears this would not allow for visually acceptable defences in some of the city’s tourism hotspots – with councillors repeatedly raising concerns over flood defences becoming an eyesore in the city.