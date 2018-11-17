City Council allocates extra beds to Cold Weather Response scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is increasing the number of beds being offered under this years Cold Weather Response programme.

The CWR is a temporary measure to provide overnight facilities for rough sleepers and is seperate to other homeless services.

This winter, there’ll be 33 beds allocated to the scheme – up from the 30 offered last year, and just 14 provided the year before.

They’ll be provided across two locations on the west side of the city.

The Cold Weather Response Scheme comes into operation from Monday November 26th until April of next year.

COPE Galway will also be extending their opening hours – while the City Council is currently exploring the establishment of a dedicated facility for women.