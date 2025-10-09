City Council admits lack of power to tackle illegal short-term lets

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The City Council has admitted that any real enforcement against unauthorised short term lets will have to come via action at Government level.

The issue has been in the public eye with increasing frequency, as the number of homes available for long-term rental continues to dwindle.

At City Hall this week, Councillor Frank Fahy raised the issue of dozens of apartments near Eyre Square.

He said it appears they do not have planning permission to use as short-term lets, but it seems nothing is being done about it.

Management said there are major hurdles against enforcement action in general – including a very difficult threshold of proof, and some management companies refusing to provide information or being registered abroad.

Fianna Gael Councillor Fahy says unless there’s a push at national level to tackle the situation, nothing will change.