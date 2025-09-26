  • Services

City conference hears 'alarming' growing trend of older people becoming homeless

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A conference in the city has today heard there’s an ‘alarming’ and growing trend of older people becoming homeless.

Galway Simon Community held the event today at the Quadrangle building at the University of Galway, to highlight the situation.

It comes as recent figures show there’s been a rise of 104 per cent in people over 65 going through homelessness.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin attended the conference today, and spoke to some of the speakers involved:


