City Community Response hubs to be stood down

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The City Community Response hubs set up in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn are to be stood down.

These facilities, which included showers, were put in place in community centres in Westside, Knocknacarra and Renmore following the Storm.

The city council, which co-ordinated the response, says as power is now restored in the city and surrounding county area, these hubs will be stood down.

It adds that clean ups are continuing around Galway City, by the City Council and other agencies.

The public is asked to continue reporting issues with electricity, telephone poles or cables or water supply to the relevant authority.

• Electrical Service – 1800 372 999

• Telephone Pole or Cables – 1800 245 245

• Water Supply – 1800 278 278