City club brings flotilla of Galway Hookers to prestigious Breton festival

A flotilla of Galway Hookers is about to set sail from the city, bound for France, to take part in an international maritime festival.

The Galway Hooker Sailing Club is to take part in the prestigious Brest Maritime Festival in Brittany from July 12 to 17.

This marks a significant milestone for the club, as it prepares to showcase its maritime culture on an international stage.

The flotilla of three traditional Hooker vessels, representing the rich maritime heritage of Galway, will make the journey to Brest, accompanied by an enthusiastic crew of approximately 40 from the city-based sailing club.

The club is confident that their iconic Galway Hookers, known for their distinctive design and historical significance, will captivate the audience at the festival.

The Brest Maritime Festival is renowned for celebrating maritime traditions, and the Galway Hooker Sailing Club’s participation not only highlights its commitment to preserving and promoting traditional sailing methods but also emphasises the strong cultural ties between Galway and Brittany.

Skipper Ciaran Oliver, leader of the Galway Hooker Sailing Club trip abroad, expressed his excitement about the upcoming adventure.

“We are proud to represent Galway on the international stage and look forward to sharing our maritime heritage with the diverse audience at the Brest Maritime Festival. The journey itself is a testament to the skill and camaraderie of our crew,” he said.

For further information and updates, visit Galway Hooker Sailing Club social media platforms, its website www.galwayhookersailingclub.ie, or contact Collette Furey at galwayhookercrew@gmail.com.