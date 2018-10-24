City CEO raises concerns over volume of sandbags taken following storm Callum

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council CEO, Brendan McGrath, has severely criticised people who took away more sandbags than they needed from the supplies provided by the City prior to the arrival of storm Callum recently.

Mr McGrath also said that a total of €15m. would be needed to install adequate flood protection in Galway City.

The City CEO aimed his words at people whom, he said, took away far too many sandbags in the lead up to storm Callum.

Brendan McGrath said there was evidence that some people loaded up trailers even though there was no great risk of flooding in their area. 7,000 sandbags were provided by the City Council.

The CEO said City Council staff had done great work and put in long hours in preparation for the storm which he accepted was not as severe as had been feared.

Mr McGrath said any suggestions – which he had heard – that there was an over-reaction were without validity.

Up to 960 properties are presently at risk of flooding in the City and the CEO said that €15m. would be needed to give adequate protection.

Phase one of a proposed plan would give protection to 750 of these properties but that is dependent on State support and finances.