City Central: three parties seek legal advice on recount

Labour, the Social Democrats and the Green Party have sought legal advice as the margins tighten in a recount for Galway City Central.

It’s understood that just one vote separates the Labour Party candidate John McDonagh and the Green’s Martina O’Connor.

Ultimately, it appears that Labour’s John McDonagh will be eliminated, but the question is whether it will be before or after either Ms O’Connor or the Social Democrats’ Sharon Nolan.

The timing of his elimination will determine whether or not it will be the Greens or the Soc Dems that take a seat.

Indications are that sitting councillor Colette Connolly (Ind) will do well from the transfers of Mr McDonagh and will retain her seat.