City Central: SocDems could be on target to take a seat

The transfers of Joe Loughnane (Solidarity PBP) have propelled the Social Democrats’ Sharon Nolan towards a seat in Galway City Central – with an additional 165 votes leaving her ahead of Martina O’Connor (Grn), Colette Connolly (Ind) and John McDonagh (Lab).

Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) has been eliminated on the sixth count and his 517 votes are now being redistributed.

Cllr Mike Cubbard (Ind) remains the only candidate to be elected – with five seats remaining. Cllr Ollie Crowe (FF) is just 72 votes short of the quota.