City Central recount to commence at 10.30am

A full recount of the votes in the Galway City Central electoral area gets underway at 10.30am today (Monday).

A recall was called by Labour’s John McDonagh, who was eliminated on the ninth count yesterday.

Returning Officer Gary McMahon agreed to a full recheck and recount, after Mr McDonagh finished eight votes behind Martina O’Connor of the Green Party.

Assuming there is no change once a recount is completed, Mr McDonagh’s 763 votes will be distributed between the remaining candidates.

There are five candidates vying for the final four seats. Fine Gael’s Eddie Hoare and Frank Fahy, with 1,110 and 931 votes respectively, should be elected to the third and fourth seats.

Then it’s a battle between three women on the Left for two seats: Independent Colette Connolly (803), Social Democrat Sharon Nolan (794) and Green Party Martina O’Connor (771).

Geography suggests O’Connor and Connolly, both Shantalla, will attract their fair share of McDonagh’s transfers. Connolly is a former Labour Party councillor, and so those Labour votes could come back to her; although the Green wave could benefit O’Connor.

The Social Democrats have proven transfer friendly in this election, and Nolan has a 23-votes lead over O’Connor, giving her a decent chance of taking a seat.

It’s too close to call and another recount cannot be ruled out!