City Central Recount: McDonagh eliminated

A complete re-examination and recount at the ninth count in Galway City Central has finished – and John McDonagh has been eliminated.

McDonagh, who called the re-count, and Green Party candidate Martina O’Connor, both were level on 768 votes after the ninth count, a recount.

The Labour man was behind by eight votes going into the recount, but the adjustment – increasing his tally by five votes – brought him up level with O’Connor.

When candidates are tied, it goes down to who had the higher first preference, which was O’Connor.

There were 21 adjustments to be made following the recount, among them were the discovery of six additional spoiled votes.

Ollie Crowe’s surplus to be distributed increased by one vote to 17.

Following the adjusted vote, Colette Connolly has 804; Frank Fahy has 931; Eddie Hoare has 1,109; O’Connor has 768, a downward adjustment of three votes; and Sharon Nolan has 788, a downward adjustment of six votes.

The quota has changed downwards by one, to 1,143 following the adjustment.

The recount began at 10.30am and the result was announced by Returning Officer Gary McMahon around 8.15pm.

McDonagh’s votes will now be distributed.

Galway City Central:

Electorate: 16,241

Total Poll: 8,146

Spoiled Votes: 150 (Revised up by 6 on recount)

Total Valid poll: 7,996 (Revised down by 6 on recount)

Quota: 1,143 (Revised down by 1 on recount)

First Count:

Byrne, Imelda FF 490

Connolly, Colette Ind 493

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú 429

Crowe, Ollie FF 1,008

Cubbard, Mike Ind 1,292 ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG 694

Feeney, Patrick Ind 1

Geraghty, Mike Ind 243

Hoare, Eddie FG 854

Lohan, Mark SF 328

Loughnane, Joe PBP 377

McDonagh, John Lab 527

Nolan, Sharon SocDems 515

O’Connor, Martina Greens 544

O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind 83

O’Toole, James Ind 124

Cubbard elected

SECOND COUNT:

Distribution of Cubbard’s surplus:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+7) 497

Connolly, Colette Ind (+17) 510

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+5) 434

Crowe, Ollie FF (+16) 1,024

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+15) 709

Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 2

Geraghty, Mike Ind (+13) 256

Hoare, Eddie FG (+12) 866

Lohan, Mark SF (+8) 336

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+9) 386

McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 547

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+10) 525

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+8) 552

O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind (+3) 86

O’Toole, James Ind (+4) 128

Non-transferable: 0

Patrick Feeney (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) and James O’Toole (Ind) eliminated.

THIRD COUNT:

Distribution of Feeney’s, O’Flaherty’s and O’Toole’s votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 516

Connolly, Colette Ind (+16) 526

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+19) 453

Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,036

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+12) 721

Geraghty, Mike Ind (+17) 273

Hoare, Eddie FG (+15) 881

Lohan, Mark SF (+6) 342

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+10) 396

McDonagh, John Lab (+32) 579

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+9) 534

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 571

Non-transferable: 30

Eliminated: Mike Geraghty

Geraghty’s 273 votes to be transferred

FOURTH COUNT:

Distribution Geraghty’s votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 535

Connolly, Colette Ind (+25) 551

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+28) 481

Crowe, Ollie FF (+17) 1,053

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+36) 757

Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 937

Lohan, Mark SF (3) 345

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+17) 413

McDonagh, John Lab (+23) 602

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+5) 539

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 590

Non-transferable: 25

Eliminated: Mark Lohan

Lohan’s 345 votes to be transferred

FIFTH COUNT:

Distribution of Lohan’s votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+16) 551

Connolly, Colette Ind (+39) 590

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+12) 493

Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,065

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+23) 780

Hoare, Eddie FG (+14) 951

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+55) 468

McDonagh, John Lab (+34) 636

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+37) 576

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+28) 618

Non-transferable: 75

Eliminated: Joe Loughnane

SIXTH COUNT:

Distribution of Loughnane’s 468 votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+17) 568

Connolly, Colette Ind (+58) 648

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+24) 517

Crowe, Ollie FF (+7) 1,072

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+10) 790

Hoare, Eddie FG (+16) 967

McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 656

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+165) 741

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+66) 684

Non-transferable: 85

Eliminated: Ó Corcoráin

SEVENTH COUNT:

Distribution of ó Corcoráin’s 517 votes:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+41) 609 eliminated

Connolly, Colette Ind (+53) 701

Crowe, Ollie FF (+88) 1,160 ELECTED

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+43) 833

Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 1,023

McDonagh, John Lab (+38) 694

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+21) 762

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+36) 720

Non-transferable: 141

Eliminated: Byrne

Eighth COUNT:

Distribution of Byrne’s 609 votes:

Connolly, Colette Ind (+99) 800

Crowe, Ollie FF (+88) 1,160 ELECTED

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+94) 927

Hoare, Eddie FG (+85) 1,108

McDonagh, John Lab (+65) 759

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+31) 793

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+49) 769

Non-transferable: 186

Ollie Crowe’s surplus of 16 to be distributed

NINTH COUNT:

Distribution of Crowe’s surplus of 16 votes:

Connolly, Colette Ind (+3) 803

Crowe, Ollie FF ELECTED

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+4) 931

Hoare, Eddie FG (+2) 1,110

McDonagh, John Lab (+4) 763

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+1) 794

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+2) 771

Non-transferable: 0

Eliminated: John McDonagh

McDonagh has called for a full recount

NINTH COUNT (Recount)

Connolly, Colette Ind (+3) 804

Crowe, Ollie FF ELECTED

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+5) 931

Hoare, Eddie FG (+2) 1,109

McDonagh, John Lab (+4) 768

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+1) 788

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+2) 768

Non-transferable: 0

Eliminated: John McDonagh LAB