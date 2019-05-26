City Central: Full recheck and recount on Monday

A full recount will take place in Galway City Central, Returning Officer Gary McMahon has confirmed.
Labour Party candidate John McDonagh made the request after the ninth count, which was the distribution of Ollie Crowe’s surplus.
After that count Mr McDonagh was on 763 votes, trailing Green Party candidate Martina O’Connor by eight.
The recount will happen tomorrow.
A full recount of Galway City East has been called by Sinn Féin city councillor Maireád Farrell, who was 17 votes behind Eoin Hanley of the Social Democrats candidate who took the last seat.
That recount will proceed this tonight. Counting in City West is continuing.
Galway City Central:
Electorate: 16,241
Total Poll: 8,146
Spoiled Votes: 144
Total Valid poll: 8,002
Quota: 1,144
First Count:
Byrne, Imelda FF 490
Connolly, Colette Ind 493
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú 429
Crowe, Ollie FF 1,008
Cubbard, Mike Ind 1,292 ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG 694
Feeney, Patrick Ind 1
Geraghty, Mike Ind 243
Hoare, Eddie FG 854
Lohan, Mark SF 328
Loughnane, Joe PBP 377
McDonagh, John Lab 527
Nolan, Sharon SocDems 515
O’Connor, Martina Greens 544
O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind 83
O’Toole, James Ind 124
Cubbard elected
SECOND COUNT:
Distribution of Cubbard’s surplus:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+7) 497
Connolly, Colette Ind (+17) 510
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+5) 434
Crowe, Ollie FF (+16) 1,024
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+15) 709
Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 2
Geraghty, Mike Ind (+13) 256
Hoare, Eddie FG (+12) 866
Lohan, Mark SF (+8) 336
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+9) 386
McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 547
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+10) 525
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+8) 552
O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind (+3) 86
O’Toole, James Ind (+4) 128
Non-transferable: 0
Patrick Feeney (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) and James O’Toole (Ind) eliminated.
THIRD COUNT:
Distribution of Feeney’s, O’Flaherty’s and O’Toole’s votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 516
Connolly, Colette Ind (+16) 526
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+19) 453
Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,036
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+12) 721
Geraghty, Mike Ind (+17) 273
Hoare, Eddie FG (+15) 881
Lohan, Mark SF (+6) 342
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+10) 396
McDonagh, John Lab (+32) 579
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+9) 534
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 571
Non-transferable: 30
Eliminated: Mike Geraghty
Geraghty’s 273 votes to be transferred
FOURTH COUNT:
Distribution Geraghty’s votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+19) 535
Connolly, Colette Ind (+25) 551
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+28) 481
Crowe, Ollie FF (+17) 1,053
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+36) 757
Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 937
Lohan, Mark SF (3) 345
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+17) 413
McDonagh, John Lab (+23) 602
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+5) 539
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+19) 590
Non-transferable: 25
Eliminated: Mark Lohan
Lohan’s 345 votes to be transferred
FIFTH COUNT:
Distribution of Lohan’s votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+16) 551
Connolly, Colette Ind (+39) 590
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+12) 493
Crowe, Ollie FF (+12) 1,065
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+23) 780
Hoare, Eddie FG (+14) 951
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+55) 468
McDonagh, John Lab (+34) 636
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+37) 576
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+28) 618
Non-transferable: 75
Eliminated: Joe Loughnane
SIXTH COUNT:
Distribution of Loughnane’s 468 votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+17) 568
Connolly, Colette Ind (+58) 648
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+24) 517
Crowe, Ollie FF (+7) 1,072
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+10) 790
Hoare, Eddie FG (+16) 967
McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 656
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+165) 741
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+66) 684
Non-transferable: 85
Eliminated: Ó Corcoráin
SEVENTH COUNT:
Distribution of ó Corcoráin’s 517 votes:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+41) 609 eliminated
Connolly, Colette Ind (+53) 701
Crowe, Ollie FF (+88) 1,160 ELECTED
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+43) 833
Hoare, Eddie FG (+56) 1,023
McDonagh, John Lab (+38) 694
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+21) 762
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+36) 720
Non-transferable: 141
Eliminated: Byrne
Eighth COUNT:
Distribution of Byrne’s 609 votes:
Connolly, Colette Ind (+99) 800
Crowe, Ollie FF (+88) 1,160 ELECTED
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+94) 927
Hoare, Eddie FG (+85) 1,108
McDonagh, John Lab (+65) 759
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+31) 793
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+49) 769
Non-transferable: 186
Ollie Crowe’s surplus of 16 to be distributed
NINTH COUNT:
Distribution of Crowe’s surplus of 16 votes:
Connolly, Colette Ind (+3) 803
Crowe, Ollie FF ELECTED
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+4) 931
Hoare, Eddie FG (+2) 1,110
McDonagh, John Lab (+4) 763
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+1) 794
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+2) 771
Non-transferable: 0
Eliminated: John McDonagh
McDonagh has called for a full recount