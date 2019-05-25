1st Count City Central: Cubbard elected

ndependent councillor Mike Cubbard has been re-elected to Galway City Council, topping the poll for the second time in a row in the City Central electoral area.

Cllr Cubbard gathered 1,292 first preference votes, exceeding the quota by 148 votes in what was the first count for the Galway City Central.

Elsewhere in City Central, sitting councillor Ollie Crowe (FF) looks set to take the second seat, with 1,008 first preference votes, while new candidate, Eddie Hoare (FG) follows with 854 votes.

Another sitting councillor still in contention Fine Gael’s Frank Fahy (694 votes).

Sinn Féin’s Cllr Mark Lohan looks set to lose his set to lose his seat, polling just 328 first preference votes.

Labour’s John McDonagh, the Social Democrats Sharon Nolan and the Green’s Martina O’Connor are all still in contention with 527, 515 and 544 votes respectively.

Counting has now concluded at the Westside Resource Centre, to recommence at 10am in the morning when the second count of City Central will commence; and the sixth City East count.

Counting for Galway City West is due to get underway tomorrow afternoon.

Galway City Central:

Electorate: 16,241

Total Poll: 8,146

Spoiled Votes: 144

Total Valid poll: 8,002

Quota: 1,144

Seats: 6

Byrne, Imelda FF 490

Connolly, Collette Ind 493

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú 429

Crowe, Ollie FF 1,008

Cubbard, Mike Ind 1,292 ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG 694

Feeney, Patrick Ind 1

Geraghty, Mike Ind 243

Hoare, Eddie FG 854

Lohan, Mark SF 328

Loughnane, Joe PBP 377

McDonagh, John Lab 527

Nolan, Sharon SocDems 515

O’Connor, Martina Greens 544

O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind 83

O’Toole, James Ind 124

Cubbard elected