A closure order was served on a city butchers last month after inspectors found rodent droppings on the premises.

The HSE issued a closure order to F. Herterich’s Pork Butchers at Lombard Street on January 10th.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Inspectors said the situation posed a serious risk to the safety of food in the business.

The order was later lifted on January 23rd.

Nationally, the FSAI shut down two other businesses last month – including a restaurant in Dublin where inspectors noted staff had no understanding of even basic food hygiene.

The post City butchers served closure order after inspectors found rodent droppings appeared first on Galway Bay FM.