City businesswoman maintains innocence as Ukraine demands extradition over alleged crimes
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Ukrainian refugee turned city businesswoman is maintaining her innocence – as the Ukrainian state is demanding her extradition for alleged crimes.
30 year old Yana Chumak says she fled her home city of Kharkiv with her mother in February 2022 following the Russian invasion.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Since arriving in Ireland, she’s completed a beautician course and opened her own business in the city.
But she’s now been ordered to return to Ukraine to face charges relating to fraud in 2021.
Speaking to John Morley, Yana was adamant that she’s done nothing wrong and has worked since the moment she arrived here.
Photo – Love Yourself Beauty Room
The post City businesswoman maintains innocence as Ukraine demands extradition over alleged crimes appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Body recovered along Inishbofin coast during search for missing fisherman
The body of a man has been recovered along the coast of Inishbofin during a search for a missing ...
Galway based Senator calls for investment in West’s Cancer Strategy
Galway based Senator Seán Kyne has made a call in the Seanad for a new cancer centre for the West...
FDA approval for surgical device developed by Galway city based company
Signum Surgical, a Galway city based medical technology company has been granted FDA approval for...
Talented Galway jockey lands first Irish Group 1 on UK raider Bluestocking
NEARING the furlong pole in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, the highlight of Satu...
Twin peaks as five sets of siblings finish primary school
Five sets of twins who all started school in Moycullen on the same day are to fly the nest for se...
Nursing home loses licence
The Health Service Executive (HSE) has taken over the running of a private nursing in County Galw...
Falls from heights has led to 24 deaths on Irish farms over the past 10-years
FALLS from heights caused 24 deaths on Irish farms over the past 10-years, according to figures f...
Shark School build bigger platform for female rockers
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell It has been a typically busy period for Shark School – and eve...
Slice of history in heart of Galway city
If you’re looking for a project, look no further than this fifteen-bed, ten-bathroom detached hom...