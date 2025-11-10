City businessman Tom O'Connor leaves 14 million euro in his will

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city businessman Tom O’Connor has left 14 million euro in his will.

Tom, the owner of the television trade service known as O’Connor’s Audio Visual, died in May after a short illness.

Mr. O’Connor of Kingston, launched the company in 1965 with a shop on St. Mary’s Road.

He then moved to Woodquay and Shop Street both selling and renting televisions to households.

The business is now based at Sean Mulvoy Road.

The well known and respected businessman was also a member of the Galway Lions Club.

Tom O’Connor, who was pre-deceased by his wife Mary is survived by his sons Ronan and Shane and their families.