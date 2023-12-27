City braces for potential flooding as orange wind warning moved forward
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City is bracing itself for potential flooding as an orange wind warning has been moved forward.
Met Eireann is warning that very strong winds will come into effect from 3pm, with coastal flooding likely due to high tides.
The warning will remain in place until midnight.
Inflatable defences are in place at Spanish Arch; car parks are closed at Tofts, Salthill, Silverstrand and Ballyloughane; while the road between Seapoint and Galway Business School will close from 2pm.
Mark Bowe of Met Eireann told John Morley it’s going to be very unsettled from 3 o’ clock.
