Cityswift, a tech firm based at Portershed in Galway, has secured €7m in funding to scale-up its workforce and services.

The leader in data intelligence for the public transport sector will be invested through a funding round led by Gresham House Ventures.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Cityswift works with public transport authorities, and private bus operators, using AI to increase performance of these transport networks.

The company will use the funding to double its workforce over the next two years, along with further development of its services.

The post City-based tech firm secures €7m in funding to scale-up workforce and services appeared first on Galway Bay FM.