  • Services

Services

City-based tech firm secures €7m in funding to scale-up workforce and services

Published:

City-based tech firm secures €7m in funding to scale-up workforce and services
Share story:

Cityswift, a tech firm based at Portershed in Galway, has secured €7m in funding to scale-up its workforce and services.

The leader in data intelligence for the public transport sector will be invested through a funding round led by Gresham House Ventures.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Cityswift works with public transport authorities, and private bus operators, using AI to increase performance of these transport networks.

The company will use the funding to double its workforce over the next two years, along with further development of its services.

The post City-based tech firm secures €7m in funding to scale-up workforce and services appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway hosting Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday

University of Galway is hosting a Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday February 6th. It’s a c...

no_space
Tough day for Galway teams but no need to press the panic buttons yet

Inside Track with John McIntyre PADRAIC Joyce must be sick of the sight of Mayo footballers by...

no_space
Community shows team spirit to support one of their own

The power of a community’s collective spirit has rarely been more evident than in Moycullen’s det...

no_space
Natura farm group seeks ‘crucial amendment’ to EU bill

THE Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has written to Irish MEPs, TDs and Senators...

no_space
Rural gangs strike again with spate of burglaries

Gardaí investigating a spate of burglaries in rural Galway late last week aren’t ruling out the p...

no_space
New single-motor version of XC40 caters to the desires of the modern driver

Volvo’s XC40 is around since 2020 when it won the Irish Car-of-the-Year award. That was for the i...

no_space
Western Motors Group marks two big milestones

By Gerry Murphy Western Motors Group is kicking off a double celebration this year, with 2024 ...

no_space
Health myths dissected by Galway researchers

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle by Denise McNamaa Did you ever wonder if there was any scientific...

no_space
Bríd takes classic folk song to make her kind of Noise

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell In the last few years, Bríd Kenny & the Noise have been a ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up