City-based tech firm secures €7m in funding to scale-up workforce and services
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Cityswift, a tech firm based at Portershed in Galway, has secured €7m in funding to scale-up its workforce and services.
The leader in data intelligence for the public transport sector will be invested through a funding round led by Gresham House Ventures.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Cityswift works with public transport authorities, and private bus operators, using AI to increase performance of these transport networks.
The company will use the funding to double its workforce over the next two years, along with further development of its services.
The post City-based tech firm secures €7m in funding to scale-up workforce and services appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway hosting Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday
University of Galway is hosting a Postgraduate Open Day next Tuesday February 6th. It’s a c...
Tough day for Galway teams but no need to press the panic buttons yet
Inside Track with John McIntyre PADRAIC Joyce must be sick of the sight of Mayo footballers by...
Community shows team spirit to support one of their own
The power of a community’s collective spirit has rarely been more evident than in Moycullen’s det...
Natura farm group seeks ‘crucial amendment’ to EU bill
THE Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has written to Irish MEPs, TDs and Senators...
Rural gangs strike again with spate of burglaries
Gardaí investigating a spate of burglaries in rural Galway late last week aren’t ruling out the p...
New single-motor version of XC40 caters to the desires of the modern driver
Volvo’s XC40 is around since 2020 when it won the Irish Car-of-the-Year award. That was for the i...
Western Motors Group marks two big milestones
By Gerry Murphy Western Motors Group is kicking off a double celebration this year, with 2024 ...
Health myths dissected by Galway researchers
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle by Denise McNamaa Did you ever wonder if there was any scientific...
Bríd takes classic folk song to make her kind of Noise
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell In the last few years, Bríd Kenny & the Noise have been a ...