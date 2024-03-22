City-based Grá Chocolates wins first-ever ‘Irish Creative Business Cup’
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
City-based Grá Chocolates has won the first ever ‘Irish Creative Business Cup’.
The event brought together a number of shortlisted companies from across the country who showcased their ventures to an international jury of experts and investors.
The global event was held at the CREW Creative Enterprise and Innovation Hub in Galway.
After rigorous evaluation, Grá Chocolates was declared the winner – and they’ll now represent Ireland in the global finals in Copenhagen in June.
The post City-based Grá Chocolates wins first-ever ‘Irish Creative Business Cup’ appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
