City-based Croí reports major jump in women's awareness of heart attack symptoms

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City-based Croí has reported a major jump in awareness of how heart attack symptoms differ for men and women.

The heart and stroke charity says that shift greatly helps challenge the outdated belief that heart attacks only happen to men.

60 percent of women now recognise that difference thanks to the “Her Final Search” campaign, launched earlier this year.

Head of Patient and Community Engagement with Croí, Annie Costello says good thing happen when women take the lead.