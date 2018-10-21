City-based audit firm to double Galway workforce

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Audit firm Mazars, which has an office at Flood Street in the city, is set to double its workforce in Galway.

It follows the opening of a new internationally focused accounting services centre in the city.

According to the Sunday Business Post, the move will create 20 new jobs – while a further 10 roles will be created in its audit, tax and advisory practice.

Nationally, Mazars employs more than 400 people in Galway, Limerick and Dublin.