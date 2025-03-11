City agri-tech firm secures €10m investment for "breakthrough" technology to cut farm emissions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city-based agri-tech firm has secured investment of €10m to scale a promising technology to cut agricultural emissions

Glasport Bio, based at University of Galway, has developed GasAbate – which claims to cut methane emissions from slurry storage by over 80 percent.

The firm says the product has undergone peer-reviewed scientific valuation and is already in commercial trials on major farms in Ireland.

It adds if rolled out to all cattle and pig farms, it will account for 30 percent of the Government’s 2030 emissions reduction target.