Circuit Court to try man on drugs charges
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Ronan Judge
~ 2 minutes read
By Ronan Judge
The case of a 27-year-old man accused of the sale or supply of drugs in Roscam will be heard in the Circuit Court.
Cian Burke, with an address at 208 Boireann Bheag, Roscam, appeared at Galway District Court on five charges contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act including the alleged possession of cocaine and ketamine for sale or supply.
Sergeant Joanne McGhee handed in a schedule of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution.
Judge Fiona Lydon granted an application from the State to amend the date of an alleged offence on one of the charge sheets.
Sgt McGhee told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed prosecution on indictment in the Circuit Court, with consent for the accused to be sent forward on a signed plea of guilty, should it arise.
The accused was remanded on bail to appear again on November 24, 2025.
Defence solicitor John Martin told the court that an application for legal aid would be made on the next date. In the case, Cian Burke is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply, at Roscam on February 15, 2025.
He faces three other charges arising from from the seizure of alleged drugs at 208 Boreann Bheag, Roscam on February 15.
Those charges allege Burke was in possession of quantities of cocaine, ketamine, MDMA for the purpose of sale or otherwise supply.
