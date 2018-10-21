Cinema, homes, retail and offices planned for Ballinasloe site

A masterplan is being drawn up for a multi-million euro development in Ballinasloe, which will include almost 100 homes, a cinema, nursing home, offices, retail units and a drive-thru restaurant.

It is potentially the biggest investment the town has seen in well over a decade, running into tens of millions of euro.

Already, a planning application has been lodged with Galway County Council for Phase 1 of the development at Dunlo, and involves the construction of 95 new homes and a childcare facility, at an estimated cost of around €14 million.

Provisional designs are also being considered for a cinema, nursing home “and maybe some retail units and a drive-thru restaurant” on the extensive site at Harbour Road and Dunlo – although these have not been finalised.

Jacqueline Kenny and Cian O’Connell from Claregalway, directors of Limehill Esker Ltd, have sought permission for the development on an 8.5-acre site at Dunlo, adjacent to Tesco.

According to the application, the site is part of a larger master plan scheme for the Dunlo area.

“The overall scheme consists of retail, leisure, office spaces, a creche and residential units along with carparking and open space. The subject site incorporates Phase 1 of the development. Any further developments relating to this scheme will be subsequent to separate planning applications,” the application reads.

The company owns an extensive tranche of land surrounding Tesco.

Phase 1 involves the construction of: 30 two-bed apartments; 25 two-bed terraced; 26 three-bed terraced; 14 four-bed semi-detached houses, 641 square metre creche and 154 parking spaces.

According to documentation submitted with the application, it is difficult to project selling prices for the second quarter of 2020, but it is envisaged that the asking prices would be €225,000 for two-bed units; €282,500 to €300,000 for three-bed units and €317,500 for four-bed units.

An agreement in principle has been reached to transfer 10 of the homes to the County Council to meet social housing requirements.

According to an Ecological Impact Assessment submitted with the application, the development is confined to habitats which are “considered to be of local importance (lower value)”.

“The established hedgerows along the northern boundary of the site will be retained as they are of local biodiversity value. There will be some loss of hedgerow to the west of the site.

“No significant habitat for bird species, including wintering or breeding habitat occurs within the site.

“It is considered that the proposed housing development will not result in the loss of habitats and species of high ecological significance and will not have any significant impacts on the ecology of the wider area,” the study reads.

The ‘decision due’ date on the application for Phase 1 is November 21, although Council planners are expected to request further information due to the scale of the plans.

