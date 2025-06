This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Councillor Cillian Keane has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Athenry-Oranmore district.

The first time councillor, who’s from the Maree area in Oranmore, succeeds Councillor Peter Feeney in the role.

Fianna Fail Councillor Keane spoke to David Nevin after taking the chair.

He said ongoing plans to upgrade Oranmore train station will be a key focus.