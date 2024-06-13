Ciarán Mullooly cautiously optimistic over outcome of Midlands North West count
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Midlands North West candidate Ciarán Mullooly says he is cautiously optimistic regarding his position in the counts for the European elections.
He is now in pole position to win the final seat, while it’s expected Luke Ming Flanagan will get the first, followed by Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The sixteenth count is underway now, which involves the distribution of Fianna Fáil’s Niall Blaney’s votes.
Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Ciarán says he is feeling positive but there are a lot of moving parts:
The post Ciarán Mullooly cautiously optimistic over outcome of Midlands North West count appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Chambers now chasing Mullooly in Midlands North West count after big transfer boost
Midlands North West candidate Lisa Chambers is now chasing Ciaran Mullooly after benefitting from...
City Councillor calls for ban on sharing images of road traffic accidents
A city councillor has labelled the practice of taking and sharing pictures of road traffic incide...
Dáil hears funding levels for Cancer Centre in Ballinsloe are ‘shameful’
Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has described the level of funding being provided to the Cance...
€140,000 for flood works at Clonfert and Craughwell
Just under €140,000 in funding has been approved for Minor Flood Mitigation Works in Clonfert and...
Final count for Midlands North West expected tonight with nine candidates left
Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney has been eliminated after the fifteenth count in the Midlands No...
Galway kayakers are channel hoppers
Two old friends with big roundy birthdays this year wanted to do something to mark their respecti...
Galway need season’s best to get over Tipperary hurdle
IT’S Saturday, April 20, and the Galway minor hurlers are trudging off the field at Nowlan Park ...
United fail to land a blow in defeat to Derry City
Derry City 2 Galway United 0 There was to be no repeat of the shock result from Galway United’s...