Ciaran Cannon urges Taoiseach to act “swiftly and decisively” on reform of RSA
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Galway East TD Ciaran is urging Taoiseach Simon Harris to act “swiftly and decisively” on the reform of the Road Safety Authority.
Speaking in the Dáil, he said given the increased deaths on the roads this year, urgent action is needed to avoid further loss of life.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Fine Gael Deputy Cannon believes there is one solution that must be looked at immediately.
The post Ciaran Cannon urges Taoiseach to act “swiftly and decisively” on reform of RSA appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Tender confirmed for appointment of design team for Lombard Street Rejuvenation Project
Galway City Councillor, Fine Gael’s Eddie Hoare, has confirmed that a tender for the appoin...
Connemara representatives to visit Scotland regarding bog restoration
Representatives from Connemara are to travel to Scotland soon to get a first hand experience of h...
East Galway native appointed advisory manager for Roscommon/Longford
A former Teagasc advisor for the Connemara area has been appointed as Regional Advisory Manager f...
Hardy swimmers raise funds for charities they hope they’ll never need
Close on 150 hardy swimmers took to Galway Bay at the weekend to raise money for two organisers w...
New chair makes transport improvements top priority
Loughrea Municipal District’s new Cathaoirleach said improved transport for the area would top he...
Galway ensemble’s historical love song
The Half Room – an emerging ensemble featuring renowned singers Pauline Scanlon and Nicola Joyce ...
Minister disappointed over cancellation of proposed public meeting over Portumna power plant.
Minister for Disability and Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte, has said she’s d...
Two arrested and charged following recovery of stolen trailers on Clare/Galway border
Two men have been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of trai...
Friends of popular Galway city man organise another bay walk in his memory
A CHARITY fundraising walk this weekend along one of the most stunning landscapes overlooking Gal...