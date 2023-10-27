  • Services

Services

Ciaran Cannon urges establishment of Road Safety Commissioner to tackle carnage on roads

Published:

Ciaran Cannon urges establishment of Road Safety Commissioner to tackle carnage on roads
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/f4r8hj/cc_roadsb41bo.mp3
Share story:

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is calling for the establishment of a Road Safety Commissioner to help tackle carnage on our roads.

He argues there’s a desperate need for a overarching road safety strategy, rather than the current ‘piece-meal’ approach.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

David Nevin has this report from the Dáil.

The post Ciaran Cannon urges establishment of Road Safety Commissioner to tackle carnage on roads appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Challenge brought against decision to extend permission for expansion of Rossaveal harbour

An Environmental Protection group has brought a High Court challenge over Galway County Council&#...

no_space
80 year old Derrydonnell athlete set to continue record of running every Dublin Marathon

A Derrydonnell athlete is set to continue his record of running in every Dublin Marathon since it...

no_space
Drop in homeless figures across Galway during September

256 adults are now registered as homeless across Galway, according to the latest figures from the...

no_space
Sean Canney questions if Government trying to “teach HSE a lesson” over budget deficit

Is the Government trying to teach the HSE a lesson by deliberately underfunding it? That was the ...

no_space
Burst watermain causes outage in Ballinderreen area

Residents in the Ballinderreen area have no water today The outage is due to a burst watermain ...

no_space
New project to support digital innovation in tourism in the West of Ireland

The Western Development Commission has launched a new project to support digital innovation in to...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road

Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over the granting of permission for a...

no_space
Latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in Connemara have no religion

The latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in the Connemara are wo have...

no_space
Report highlights challenging workload for Galway fracture services

New research is highlighting the significant workload challenges facing fracture services in Galw...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up