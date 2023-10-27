Ciaran Cannon urges establishment of Road Safety Commissioner to tackle carnage on roads

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is calling for the establishment of a Road Safety Commissioner to help tackle carnage on our roads.

He argues there’s a desperate need for a overarching road safety strategy, rather than the current ‘piece-meal’ approach.





David Nevin has this report from the Dáil.

