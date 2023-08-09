Ciarán Cannon says it’s crucial that RTE’s new Register of Interests is made public
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Local TD Ciarán Cannon says it’s crucial that RTE’s new Register of Interests is made public.
Following recent reports implying that may not be done, Deputy Cannon is calling on RTE to follow the BBC’s model
It sees updates being published publicly on a monthly basis outlining any paid external promotional or sponsorship work undertaken by presenters.
It would also require senior leaders to seek written approval from management for any external engagements.
Deputy Cannon feels this would improve transparency and help rebuild public trust in the National Broadcaster:
