  • Services

Services

Ciarán Cannon says it’s crucial that RTE’s new Register of Interests is made public

Published:

Ciarán Cannon says it’s crucial that RTE’s new Register of Interests is made public
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/6e9r25/register_ciaran_cannon_9q68r.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Local TD Ciarán Cannon says it’s crucial that RTE’s new Register of Interests is made public.

Following recent reports implying that may not be done, Deputy Cannon is calling on RTE to follow the BBC’s model

It sees updates being published publicly on a monthly basis outlining any paid external promotional or sponsorship work undertaken by presenters.

It would also require senior leaders to seek written approval from management for any external engagements.

Deputy Cannon feels this would improve transparency and help rebuild public trust in the National Broadcaster:

More like this:
no_space
Top Galway chef delighted to showcase Irish produce at Dublin Horse Show

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Top Galway chef JP McMahon says he’s delighted to showcase ...

no_space
County council invites the public to make submissions on Local Property Tax

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is inviting the public to make submissions ...

no_space
Galway to be showcased to millions of Americans in travel series

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is to be showcased to millions of Americans as part of a p...

no_space
Pressure continues to mount on Galway’s public hospitals with 71 on trolleys

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pressure continues to mount on Galway’s public hospitals, w...

no_space
An Post expects to announce company to redevelop city post office and arts space next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Post is expecting to announce the company which will be in cha...

no_space
Call for immediate return of two-lane junction at Roscam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a call for the immediate return of a two-lane junction a...

no_space
Closures on N17 Tuam bypass due to surveying works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being advised that there will be closures on the N1...

no_space
Safety works to begin at dangerous pedestrian crossing

Works are set to begin next week on creating a raised pedestrian crossing ramp on the Clybaun Roa...

no_space
Funding grant for new medieval exhibition at Galway City Museum

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Museum has received a funding grant for a new strand ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up