Ciaran Cannon questions Taoiseach on wastewater infrastructure in Craughwell and Clarinbridge

Published:

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has questioned the Taoiseach on funding for badly-needed wastewater infrastructure in Craughwell and Clarinbridge.

He told the Dáil that Galway County Council submitted applications for both villages under a new Government fund announced last April.


But he pointed out that 18 months later, there’s been complete silence on the process.

He argued that Craughwell and Clarinbridge are wonderful places to live but their development potential is being strangled by lack of infrastructure.

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would look into it

