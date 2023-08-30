  • Services

Services

Ciaran Cannon disappointed Dáil constituency review does not restore county borders in East Galway

Published:

Ciaran Cannon disappointed Dáil constituency review does not restore county borders in East Galway
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/3g5d55/Cannon11.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is voicing disappointment that a long-awaited review on Dáil constituencies does not fully restore the county boundaries.

The Electoral Commission has recommended that Galway East be increased to a four-seater constituency.

But while many areas previously part of Roscommon-Galway will return to Galway East, others like Ballinasloe are to remain in Roscommon-Galway despite speculation to the contrary.

Overall, to reduce breaches of county borders, considerable numbers of people are to be transferred from Roscommon-Galway to Galway East; Sligo-Leitrim to Roscommon-Galway; and Galway West to South Mayo.

Deputy Cannon said there are positives and negatives to the recommendations released this morning.

More like this:
no_space
Surprise as review recommends Ballinasloe remain in Roscommon-Galway constituency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review of Dáil constituencies nationwide is recomm...

no_space
Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 30th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show: 9am-10am Boundary report sees Galway East gain a TD and Mayo become...

no_space
Reviews recommends extra TD for Galway East constituency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review on Dáil constituencies nationwide is recomm...

no_space
Airbnb travel added €54m and 830 jobs to Galway last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Travel on Airbnb was worth €54m to the Galway economy last year, ...

no_space
Galway expected to get extra TD as changes to Dáil constituencies to be announced soon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is expected to get an extra TD in changes to the Dáil cons...

no_space
Fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway brought under control

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway has been broug...

no_space
University of Galway researchers contribute to report on teacher sexual misconduct

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at University of Galway have contributed to a new rep...

no_space
University of Galway has signed a cancer research agreement with University of Notre Dame in Indiana in the U.S

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Biseach Initiative aims to build on the ideas, talent and inf...

no_space
Midlands North West MEP brands delay to allocation of extra seat as ‘ridiculous’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey has slammed the delay to the ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up