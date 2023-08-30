Ciaran Cannon disappointed Dáil constituency review does not restore county borders in East Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is voicing disappointment that a long-awaited review on Dáil constituencies does not fully restore the county boundaries.
The Electoral Commission has recommended that Galway East be increased to a four-seater constituency.
But while many areas previously part of Roscommon-Galway will return to Galway East, others like Ballinasloe are to remain in Roscommon-Galway despite speculation to the contrary.
Overall, to reduce breaches of county borders, considerable numbers of people are to be transferred from Roscommon-Galway to Galway East; Sligo-Leitrim to Roscommon-Galway; and Galway West to South Mayo.
Deputy Cannon said there are positives and negatives to the recommendations released this morning.
